inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. inTEST updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 57,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,776. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 640.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.