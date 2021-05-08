Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Cars.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Cars.com stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 871,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

