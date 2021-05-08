Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

