Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

