REPO (REPO) 1-Day Volume Hits $163,246.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $163,246.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00253719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 449.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.20 or 0.01146977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.58 or 0.00745028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,773.11 or 0.99838656 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

