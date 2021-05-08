Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Tops $186.49 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $186.49 million and $2.69 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,941,801 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.