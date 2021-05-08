Phore (PHR) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $21,013.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $933.01 or 0.01584910 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,930,771 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

