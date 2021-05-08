Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sysco by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.