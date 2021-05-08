Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OCUP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 169,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,249. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

