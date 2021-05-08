Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $249,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.