L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Reduced by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.78. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

