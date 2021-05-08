MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 63,783 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. QuantumScape accounts for approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 79.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE QS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,710,277. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.