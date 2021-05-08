Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

MXIM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,491. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

