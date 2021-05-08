Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.25). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $74.39. 3,012,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after buying an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 360,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

