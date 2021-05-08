MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $83.10. 7,273,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

