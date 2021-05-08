Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. 1,604,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

