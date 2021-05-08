Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

