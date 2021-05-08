Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 54,973 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 569.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.4% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. 2,108,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,029. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87.

