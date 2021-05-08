Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.