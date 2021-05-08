Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

MRNA stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

