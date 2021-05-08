LSV Asset Management Sells 197,156 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,156 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

