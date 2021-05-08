Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 22,096 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

