RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.23 ($61.44).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

