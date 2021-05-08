XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,199. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.