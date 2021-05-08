SafeInsure (SINS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $359,546.02 and $281.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004841 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003505 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,733,133 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

