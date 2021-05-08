Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,161,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 232,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.