Archetype Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

