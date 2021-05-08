Creative Planning Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

