Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,448 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

