Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,248. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

