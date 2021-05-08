Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

