Spinnaker Trust Acquires 17,381 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.54% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

