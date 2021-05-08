Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.