Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 404,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $267.16 million and a P/E ratio of 231.18. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

