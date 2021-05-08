SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

NYSE:SITE traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. 467,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,125. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $203.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

