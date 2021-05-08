Petix & Botte Co Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

