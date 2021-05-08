CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

