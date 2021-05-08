Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.