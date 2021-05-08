Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.