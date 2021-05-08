North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

