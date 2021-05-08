Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,789. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.