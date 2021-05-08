Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 390,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 2,397,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.