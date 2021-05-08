Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.17.

FOXF stock traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 557,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

