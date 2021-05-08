Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.17.
FOXF stock traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 557,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.
In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
