SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

