Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.13 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

