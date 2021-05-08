Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,457,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

