PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 18,300 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,667. The company has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.