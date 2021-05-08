PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

