Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 895,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.