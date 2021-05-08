Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 686,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

